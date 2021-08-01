4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $3,999,000

Amazing views across Lake Geneva and unmatched sunsets from this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sitting on 100 ft of beautifully elevated site. Home features new kitchen with granite tops, stainless appliances, main floor master suite, main floor laundry, hardwood floors throughout, 2 fireplaces, detached 2 car garage, beautifully landscaped, private pier with canopied boat slip. Bring your swim suits and enjoy lake living at its finest.