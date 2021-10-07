4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $519,900

Spectacular opportunity! Very rarely does a vintage home like this become available! 1 of the last original Yerkes Observatory homes & walking distance to the lake! This elegant home was used by scientists who studied at the observatory! Affectionately called ''The Angel House'' by sellers, this grand home sits on deep lot w/mature trees! 3-1/2 car garage w/extra RV/trailer side apron! Rich in history, this home features cozy FR w/exposed beams, T&G clngs & ornate vintage FP! Frml dining parlor w/cstm pillars & wdwrk! Ktchn w/cstm cabs w/stained leaded glass, skylight & tile b-splash! 1st flr mstr suite w/oversized whirlpool tub & slider 2 backyard! Very gracious size secondary bdrms! Fin lwr lvl w/rec room & sep extra stg bsmnt! Nwr roof! Close to library, dining & Williams Bay schools!