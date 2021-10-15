4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $550,000

Loads of upgrades with this 2018 new construction, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home. You are welcomed into the bright, open floor plan boasting a vaulted ceiling great room, sparkling stone fireplace open to custom kitchen with Black cabinets, quartz tops, tiled backsplash, large island breakfast bar, slate appliances, and formal dining room. Relax in the sun room overlooking professionally landscaped yard or step out to your paver patio. The open staircase to finished lower level is home to a spacious family room, 4th bedroom and large clean storage space. Insulated and dry walled oversized 2 car garage and large laundry room is just another bonus. Stone sitting area out front makes for a welcoming environment. Great home!