Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Buoy II a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Large open concept with lots of natural sunlight. All bedrooms are on the upper floor and a full-sized basement stubbed in for an additional bathroom. Basso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $597,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following past abuse of staff and patrons at its boat launch facilities, Town of Linn supervisors will implement a new policy to promote citiz…
Lake Geneva reserve officer hired to full-time position
City of Lake Geneva reimburses three short-term rental property owners $350 as part of settlement
Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’…
A 31-year-old woman is facing five charges stemming from an incident involving drugs, forgery, fraud and identity theft.
When do you start mowing the lawn? Mowing in early spring dramatically reduces pollinator-friendly habitats, officials say.
A 27-year-old man is facing a narcotics drug charge after Delavan police reportedly found him passed out behind the wheel of his car Feb. 3 at…
Sky-gazing to be held at Yerkes Observatory, once again
The Walworth County Zoning Agency could make a decision next month on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.
Lake Geneva harbormaster proposes citizen team to assist with boat launch operations,