Have you ever wanted to move into a new home but didn't want to deal with the new construction process? Basso Builders presents - the Buoy II a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,000 square feet of living space. Large open concept with lots of natural sunlight. All bedrooms are on the upper floor and a full-sized basement stubbed in for an additional bathroom. Basso Builders prebuilt homes go fast, so don't wait!
4 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $634,000
