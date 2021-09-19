Join the VIP List, email Stonewater@drhorton.com today! D.R. Horton is proud to present Stonewater, a premier new home community in Wonder Lake, IL. Filled with family friendly amenities, away from the hustle and bustle, residents will enjoy easy access to Rt. 120, Rt. 31, and Rt. 47. At Stonewater youll be connected to all the places you love. Spend your weekend at one of the nearby 15 chain o lakes, or Lake Geneva for boating or fishing. Stay active and take advantage of the scenic outdoors with access to miles of walking paths and acres of parks, forest preserves, ball fields and golf courses.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
An Elkhorn Waterworks employee allegedly participated in neglectful treatment of the city's water supply in 2018, resulting in high levels of …
ELKHORN — An Elkhorn woman reportedly drove her car into a boat, punched a man and then resisted arrest.
Man reportedly had inappropriate contact with kids at Lake Geneva YMCA in 2017, 2018 now faces child porn charges
Lake Geneva man charged with possession of child pornography may have made inappropriate comments to children at YMCA.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
Fontana village trustees have decided on increased parking, slip and ramp rates for next year’s season.
Town of Delavan supper club sold to new owners after being family operated for about 55 years.
ELKHORN — A Walworth County Jail inmate has been charged after reportedly punching a tablet computer and breaking it after having trouble work…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."