4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $200,000

Charming style that you do not see in newer homes! Huge formal living and dining room as you enter the home. You'll appreciate the gleaming hardwood floors. First floor den ideal space to work from home. Open kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Updated backsplash and quartz countertops. Nice neutral paint color throughout. Second floor has three large bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The finished basement makes an ideal rec room and has a full bathroom. Could also be used for related living. Oversized 2 car detached garage and a fully fenced backyard! Close to parks and schools. Come see it before it's gone!