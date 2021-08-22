This 1917 four square home sits on 2 acres of lush green rolling lawn. There are four bedrooms, wraparound porch, two garages (two car detached and an extra long one car attached), full basement and floored attic for storage. Located in the Village of Greenwood and across the street from Wonder Lake's tennis court. Roof shingled were redone in 2019.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $235,000
