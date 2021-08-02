Take a look and you will fall in love! Beautifully updated 4-5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home including 2 lots! Enter through the lovely foyer that leads into an open floor plan featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace. The kitchen boasts newer hickory cabinets, plenty of table space, center island w/ butcher block top, breakfast bar, granite counters, hardwood floors and all stainless steel appliances included. The first floor also features a full bathroom, bedroom and den/5th bedroom. Upstairs you will find a full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms including the huge master bedroom with walk in closet, seating area and large master bath. The basement is mostly finished with an office area and large family room perfect for entertaining. The property includes 2 lots with tons of side and back yard. The yard also containing a brick paver patio with seating wall and wood storage shed. All this plus newer roof, windows, siding, appliances and mechanicals.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $239,900
