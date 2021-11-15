 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $249,900

Welcome Home! You'll love this beautiful 1.5 story situated on a corner lot in Sunrise Ridge subdivision! Walking distance to private 840 acre lake and playground area. The open floor plan features a living room flowing into the kitchen. Freshly-painted, light and bright throughout. Well-sized bedrooms with great closet space. Enjoy mornings sitting on deck which overlooks the newly sodded yard .... great for outdoor living! Plenty of storage & Parking w/ the 2.5 Car detached garage with additional driveway. Partially finished basement for extra living space. Updated throughout. All there is left to do is move in.

