Find your dream home in 2022! The stunning, serene Stonewater by D.R. Horton is NOW OPEN! Located right across the street from Valley View Elementary School on Route 120 in Wonder Lake, IL. NO SSA! Gorgeous monuments with a flowing water feature welcome you to the scenic tree-lined boulevard into the premier new home community, offering a home for every stage in life! Single Family, Townhomes, and Low Maintenance Single Family Ranch and Ranch Townhomes. Filled with walking paths, ponds and lush green space, along with family friendly amenities, residents will enjoy easy access to Rt. 120, Rt. 31, and Rt. 47. At Stonewater youll be connected to all the places you love. Spend your weekend at one of the nearby 15 chain o lakes, or Lake Geneva for boating or fishing. Stay active and take advantage of the scenic outdoors with access to miles of walking paths and acres of parks, forest preserves, ball fields and golf courses.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $311,990
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
The new bakery is open for call-in orders and will soon to be open for walk-in customers, likely in February.
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
Three Walworth County High School students, including Lake Geneva Badger High School’s Sarah Teske, Delavan-Darien High School's Liam Jeninga …
Planning a wedding may seem like trying to keep millions of plates spinning all at once while riding a unicycle on a tightrope over the Grand Canyon.
Williams Bay roads should be a little quieter going forward, after the Williams Bay Village Board passed an ordinance prohibiting engine braki…
In a little bit of a switcheroo, the Board Shop and Audrey L’s are swapping places on Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.