4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $315,000

Awesome, newly updated home on quiet, tree-lined street! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sits on 1.24 acres. Beautiful, new kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. New flooring, washer/dryer, and paint in 2021. All other appliances less than 3 years old. 3 beds/1bath on upper level, 1 bed/1bath in fully finished walkout basement. Brand new expansion tank and water softener. Beautiful views from any room in the house. Enjoy the sounds of nature from the back deck or relax in a hammock under the trees. Wildlife Resource Center is in the neighborhood and not far from beaches, launch and parks of Wonder Lake.