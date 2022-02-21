4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $334,990

Find your dream home in 2022! The stunning, serene Stonewater by D.R. Horton is NOW OPEN! Located right across the street from Valley View Elementary School on Route 120 in Wonder Lake, IL. NO SSA! Gorgeous monuments with a flowing water feature welcome you to the scenic tree-lined boulevard into the premier new home community, offering a home for every stage in life! Single Family, Townhomes, and Low Maintenance Single Family Ranch and Ranch Townhomes. Filled with walking paths, ponds and lush green space, along with family friendly amenities, residents will enjoy easy access to Rt. 120, Rt. 31, and Rt. 47. At Stonewater youll be connected to all the places you love. Spend your weekend at one of the nearby 15 chain o lakes, or Lake Geneva for boating or fishing. Stay active and take advantage of the scenic outdoors with access to miles of walking paths and acres of parks, forest preserves, ball fields and golf courses.