 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $336,760

4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $336,760

The first floor of this two-story home is host to a versatile flex space that could easily operate as a sitting room or home office, located right off the foyer. The family room, dining room and kitchen share a convenient and contemporary open floorplan at the back. Four bedrooms occupy the second floor, including the spacious owners suite.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular