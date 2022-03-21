4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $337,990

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Meridian Plan. This 1847 square foot two-story, the home provides 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The main level living area offers a large open layout with a bump out dining area, perfect for family time and entertaining. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, a large walk-in pantry, and a spacious island with ample seating space. The first- floor powder room and coat closet are located just off the foyer. Your primary bedroom features a deluxe bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet, and dual sink vanity. There are three additional bedrooms, a second bath, a linen closet, and a convenient upstairs laundry room round out the second floor.This home includes a partial basement.Additional Impressive features of this home include the innovative ERV furnace system, tankless water heater, and Smart Home technology. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device.