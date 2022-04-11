 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $337,990

The family room, kitchen and dining room can be found on the first level of this two-story home, arranged in a convenient and contemporary open floorplan, while a study and living room provide additional shared space that the whole family can enjoy. Four bedrooms are located on the second level, each with a walk-in closet.

