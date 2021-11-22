4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $346,990

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Bellamy plan. This open concept, two-story home features 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home features a staircase situated away from the foyer for convenience and privacy, as well as a wonderful study. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, a large pantry, and a built-in island. The oversized bedroom 1 features a deluxe bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet. The entry from the garage has a large drop zone area conveniently located for coats and jackets. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.