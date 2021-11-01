D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Holcombe plan. This two-story, open concept home provides 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level living area offers solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Home features a turnback staircase situated away from foyer for convenience and privacy, as well as a wonderful study. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, a large pantry and a built-in island with ample seating space. The oversized owners suite features a deluxe bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet. The entry from the garage has a large drop zone area conveniently located for coats and jackets. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your , tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Ask about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $346,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA — A man arrested at Lake Geneva’s Kwik Trip reportedly had 24.6 grams of meth and 45.3 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
FONTANA — A number of Fontana piers took damage from Sunday’s storm.
GENEVA LAKE — Authorities have released the name of the victim killed in the boating accident on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16.
- Updated
In the home district of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Walmart is taking the City of Burlington to court to lower its property tax bill, which could end up costing other taxpayers $80,000 a year.
- Updated
A Twin Lakes man has been missing for more than a week, and the local Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.
The Walworth County Sheriff's deputy who was seriously injured by a reckless driver in August was honored at a state capitol ceremony for his …
Police respond to alleged stabbing incident at Vegas Club.
City of Lake Geneva proposes rate increases for boat slip and buoy rentals
Driehaus property up for sell at $39.25 million
The Badger High School football team lose playoff game in overtime to Kettle Moraine, 13-7.