4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $364,990

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Holcombe plan. This two-story, open concept home provides 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level living area offers solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Home features a turnback staircase situated away from foyer for convenience and privacy, as well as a wonderful study. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, a large pantry and a built-in island with ample seating space. The oversized owners suite features a deluxe bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet. The entry from the garage has a large drop zone area conveniently located for coats and jackets. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your , tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Ask about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!