D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Holcombe plan. This two-story, open concept home provides 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The main level living area offers solid surface flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Home features a turnback staircase situated away from foyer for convenience and privacy, as well as a wonderful study. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, a large pantry and a built-in island with ample seating space. The oversized owners suite features a deluxe bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet. The entry from the garage has a large drop zone area conveniently located for coats and jackets. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your , tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Ask about our Main Street Stars Savings Program!
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $379,440
Related to this story
Most Popular
A juvenile was taken into custody and faces criminal charges after threatening a school shooting at Badger High School on Friday, Dec. 17.
Badger senior Kegan Huber signed his National Letter of Intent surrounded by several friends and family during college football's National Sig…
A 20-year-old man faces charges after he reportedly attempted to flee and elude a police officer while operating a motor vehicle in the Villag…
“Our Department is not investigating any specific threats to any of our schools but we will have an extra police presence at all Lake Geneva schools on Friday, December 17th.”
Calling the allegations both “callous and chilling,” two suspects in the death of a 60-year-old Twin Lakes man were ordered held on a $1 million cash bond Friday by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Lake Geneva's Badger High dismisses early after TikTok threat specific to Badger, police investigating
Lake Geneva’s Badger High School dismissed students early on Friday, Dec. 17, after the school received a threat specific to Badger High Schoo…
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Way…
After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Walworth County Lights, a popular light display outside Elkhorn that synchronizes with music, was one of the victims of the Wednesday evening,…
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning wind gusts of up to 64 mph were recorded in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weathe…