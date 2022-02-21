4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $404,990

Freedom Homes, a D.R. Horton company, presents the Chatham plan. This single-story ranch home presents 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 2-car garage. The main level features an open-concept great room and a gourmet kitchen with a large island, granite countertops, corner pantry, designer cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, perfect for entertaining friends and family. Additionally, you will find bedroom 1, which features a walk-in closet with ample storage space and an oversized ensuite bathroom with a double vanity sink. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room round up the rest of the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.