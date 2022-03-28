4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $431,240

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Fairfield plan. This home provides 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a 3 car garage, in a ranch style, open living space. Two large bedrooms are situated in the front of the home and bedroom 1, which features a large walk-in closet and luxury bath, is situated in the back of the home for privacy. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious kitchen with a large island and that looks out to the great room. An additional bedroom, a bathroom, and a covered patio round up the rest of the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart Home Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. Home life can be hands-free. Its never been easier to settle into a new routine. Set the scene with your voice, from your phone, through the Qolsys panel or schedule it and forget it. Your home will always be there for you. Our priority is to make sure you have the right smart home system to grow with you. Our homes speak to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and cellular devices so you can sync with almost any smart device. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home built may vary.