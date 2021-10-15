Welcome to 3013 Thompson Rd in Wonder Lake. An unbelievable piece of property that is now ready for new owners. Walk up to the home and find a gorgeous view all around. Literally! This well-maintained home has a wrap-around deck so that you may gaze at the amazing views. A giant pond and 20 ACRES to stare off into. Quiet, relaxing, just the retreat you have been looking for. Once inside you will find top-to-bottom windows that also overlook the yards, hardwood floors throughout the home, and an open concept living and dining room. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Take a walk down the winding stairs and head to the lower level. A walk-out finished basement where you will find an additional family room. A stonewall fireplace to cozy up near. Also an additional Bed and Bath, plus office space/den. Easy access to the outside from this lower level. As if that weren't enough, this sale also includes a 3-car garage plus a generously sized pole barn. Recent changes to the pole barn include 5 horse stalls and plenty of storage space. Walk the trails, go fishing, relax! This kind of property does not come along often.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $625,000
