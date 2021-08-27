Welcome to 3013 Thompson Rd in Wonder Lake. An unbelievable piece of property that is now ready for new owners. Walk up to the home and find a gorgeous view all around. Literally! This well-maintained home has a wrap-around deck so that you may gaze at the amazing views. A giant pond and 20 ACRES to stare off into. Quiet, relaxing, just the retreat you have been looking for. Once inside you will find top-to-bottom windows that also overlook the yards, hardwood floors throughout the home, and an open concept living and dining room. The main floor features 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Take a walk down the winding stairs and head to the lower level. A walk-out finished basement where you will find an additional family room. A stonewall fireplace to cozy up near. Also an additional Bed and Bath, plus office space/den. Easy access to the outside from this lower level. As if that weren't enough, this sale also includes a 3-car garage plus a generously sized pole barn. Recent changes to the pole barn include 5 horse stalls and plenty of storage space. Walk the trails, go fishing, relax! This kind of property does not come along often.
4 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $670,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Geneva National Resort and Club (GNRC) plans to build 10 piers along Lake Como’s northwest shore, and news of the project has brought publ…
The City of Lake Geneva Fire Department assisted the Town of Linn Fire Department with a call regarding an individual who fell 12 feet to the …
The Bacon Brothers — featuring actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael, an award-winning songwriter — are performing in Williams Bay.
FONTANA — An 18-year-old reportedly stole a $15,649 Kubota construction equipment from the Abbey Harbor House parking lot and then told police…
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
To make ends meet, a small town girl takes a job at a resort and learns more about life than she expected in Christina Clancy’s “Shoulder Season.”
Charges filed against Illinois man as a result of an accident that occurred in June that resulted in the death of a Fontana man.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
- Updated
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
Kilwins Chocolates on Broad and West Main Streets announced a temporary closure on Friday, Aug. 20 due to a staffing shortage.
During the past decade, Big Foot has owned Whitewater.