4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $275,000

Super cute Country Coastal Style (Cape Cod) on tranquil, park like 1.2 UNINCORPORATED acres. You'll be just the third owner of this property since it was built. Current owner wanted to preserve the original woodwork and charm of yesteryear in keeping with the original owner's vision: Dutch doors upstairs, shutters, custom woodwork and laundry chute. Freshly painted inside and out, new flooring in kitchen , dining area and baths. Historical Barr brick street pavers in breezeway and edging multiple gardens. Relax by the fire pit overlooking DuField Pond Conservation District (visit their website). Enjoy the tranquil country feel yet only minutes from shopping and the historic Woodstock Square and Fair grounds. Seller is providing a Home Warranty for peace of mind. Two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms up. A full unfinished basement with exterior access provides ample storage.