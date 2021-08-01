4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $289,000

Welcome to the historic 1902 ROBERT BEATTY HOUSE. Located between the Groundhog Day movie house and the Woodstock Square, this Victorian home will not disappoint. It has been meticulously maintained and exudes historical charm. Remarkably restored (2020), wrap-around front porch. ORIGINAL WOODWORK and stained glass. Stunning Oak staircase, open dining room, spacious second floor sitting room, and an unfinished ATTIC with great potential for future expansion. 3 bedrooms and full hall bathroom on second floor. 4th bedroom/office is on main level. 3 car garage with second story storage. Additional storage in cellar as well. Deep lot with LARGE BACKYARD. Excellent location near Woodstock square, schools, parks, farmers markets, restaurants, entertainment and Metra.