4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $299,900

Unpack and get settled just in time to celebrate the upcoming fall and winter seasons in this wonderful 4 bedrooms, loft, 3 and a half bath home in the Sweetwater subdivision. Move right in and enjoy hardwood floors throughout, as well as HEATED floors in the foyer, kitchen, master bathroom and basement bathroom! If the power goes out you won't even notice because your GENERATOR will kick on! Can lights are installed throughout the entire home and every bedroom upstairs has a ceiling fan. The two-car garage has fantastic cabinet storage, overhead lighting and is HEATED! No more trips to up and down stairs with laundry since the laundry room is conveniently located on the SECOND FLOOR! In the living room (or maybe dining room?) enjoy the repurposed cabinetry and showcase all your belongings. The can lights in this room are on a dimmer switch too! Kitchen, breakfast space and family room are in the back of the home with perfect layout and space for everyone. Kitchen has 42 inch upper cabinets and the perfect triangle work-space from stove to sink to fridge. Tons of counter space and breakfast bar. Step out to the fully fenced backyard and enjoy the deck and sounds of the waterfall that come from your very own koi pond! The gazebo hardware will remain with the home too. Back inside the home and upstairs, you will love looking out to the backyard and koi pond while you enjoy the loft that has a custom made bookcase with padded bench. The master bedroom is HUGE with blackout shade, and has a fantastic custom walk-in closet, double bowl vanity, soaking tub and stand-alone shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full hall bathroom complete upstairs. The finished basement has a great TV/hang out space, wood laminate floors, full bathroom, 4th bedroom and plenty of storage. Come check out 2016 Woodside today! Quick close preferred, selling home as-is.