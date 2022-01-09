4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $299,900

2 homes for the price of 1! This property features 2 homes and a 2 car garage on 1 property/pin number. Great investment property with both homes currently rented! Or live in 1 home and rent out the other. 112 Pleasant St is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with a 2 car garage (rented at $1350/mo lease expiring 3/17/22). The home features a cute front porch leading into the living room w/ large front window, newer wood laminate flooring, 2 1st floor bedrooms and a 1st floor updated full bathroom. The eat in kitchen features updated 42" white cabinets, new sink, stainless steel stove and microwave and granite counters. Upstairs you will find a den/family room area and another large bedroom. The basement is partially finished w/ a 4th bedroom, storage room and another full bathroom. 504 W Jackson St is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with a fireplace and original woodwork (rented at $1500/mo lease expiring 6/3/22). This lovely home features 3 1st floor bedrooms, a full updated 1st floor bathroom, a spacious living room w fireplace, formal dining room, original woodwork and gorgeous hardwood floors. The kitchen is updated with beautiful cabinets and granite counters. The partially finished basement contains a large family room area, another bedroom and a full updated bathroom. The property is Legal Non-conforming.