Gorgeous Tahoe Model in The Sonatas of Woodstock has been tastefully decorated to accommodate the pickiest buyer. They have not overlooked any detail, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 3 car garage with tons of built in storage, a full unfinished basement that is ready for you to finish, a 1st floor den with built-in shelves and a desk and a huge concrete patio for your outside enjoyment. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms are a great size. Additional built-in shelving in the basement, a battery backup for your sump, whole house humidifier, Allergy reducing air filter, water softener, an alarm system and much more. Solar panels are owned, no monthly fee for those, just enjoy the benefits of solar. You really just need to move in here. Enjoy the walking paths and parks throughout this great community that is close to shopping, historic downtown Woodstock, restaurants and a great farmers market on the weekends. Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $309,900
