4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $315,000

This nearly 3000 square foot home is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac lot overlooking a pond from the backyard. The professional landscaping and front approach provides curb appeal and you'll notice the architectural pillars within the foyer as your enter the home. The open floorplan and 10 foot ceilings allow one room to seamlessly flow into the next. You will be able to conveniently work from home in the private den with double doors and views of the backyard. In the kitchen you'll find plenty of cabinetry and closet pantry for storage and extra counter space with the center island and breakfast bar. The eating area sits between the kitchen and family room allowing everyone to gather together with ease. The family room provides a gas, wood burning fire place for ambiance and warmth on cold evenings and the large picture windows bring lots of light to the space. A spacious laundry room has a storage closet, utility sink and access to the two car garage. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms and a luxurious master suite with separate sitting room, large walk in closet and private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. In the unfinished walkout basement you'll notice deep poured, 9 foot ceilings, large windows and slider access. Bring your creative design ideas to turn this additional space into exactly what fits your needs! Added bonus of a new roof!! Within walking distance of elementary, middle, high and Catholic schools and near to Route 47. With its great location, beautiful views, and premium lot you'll be ready to call this home!