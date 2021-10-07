 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,000

BEAUTIFUL FUNCTIONING 13 ACRE FARMETTE WITH TWO STORY HOME AND FOUR BARNS, FIVE PASTURES AND OTHER OUT BUILDINGS. TWO STORY BARN ALL TONGUE AND GROVE. TRULY SOMETHING BARN LOVERS NEED. THIS PERFECT HOBBY FARM IS WAITING FOR YOU. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY WITHOUT LISTING AGENT, SO THAT WE DO NOT DISTURB THE ANIMALS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics