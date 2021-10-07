4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,000

BEAUTIFUL FUNCTIONING 13 ACRE FARMETTE WITH TWO STORY HOME AND FOUR BARNS, FIVE PASTURES AND OTHER OUT BUILDINGS. TWO STORY BARN ALL TONGUE AND GROVE. TRULY SOMETHING BARN LOVERS NEED. THIS PERFECT HOBBY FARM IS WAITING FOR YOU. PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THE PROPERTY WITHOUT LISTING AGENT, SO THAT WE DO NOT DISTURB THE ANIMALS.