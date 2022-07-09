4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $329,900

4bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms & a 1st floor study. Upon entering, you & your guests will enjoy the welcome of a 2-story foyer. Along the foyer is access to a separate LR that opens up to the formal DR. The DR has convenient access to the well equipped kitchen featuring pantry, breakfast dining space, island & Corian countertops. The breakfast dining area is openly situated along the FR providing the ideal layout to enjoy a relaxing night in or enjoy time w/ loved ones. The master bedroom, spaciously designed w/ a private, full bathroom & walk-in closet. Laundry conveniently located on the 2nd floor. bring your ideas to complete the unfinished basement! Playtime is moments away at the neighborhood playground. Minutes away from the historic square for fine dining, shopping, entertainment or Metra.