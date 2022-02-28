4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $439,900

Welcome to the Woods of Glengarry! This custom built home on a quaint cul de sac is situated on over 3 acres of wooded land. Enjoy tranquil views of the pond and the surrounding beauty of nature from your deck OR the private balcony off the master suite. Hardwood floors in most of the main level were recently refinished. Open floor plan allows for ease of entertaining and the family room boasts gorgeous wood beams and fireplace. Three car epoxy floored garage is perfect for all the toys you'll want to own as you explore your acreage! Pond is stocked and is home to special fish who keep it seaweed free. Bring your dreams here and see how they will come true! Property conveyed as is.