Welcome to 1905 Deep Cut Road. This property has all the charm and potential that a property could possibly muster on its own. This listing boasts a HUGE historic barn, and a 6 car garage with an additional 2 car garage attached to the home, historic corn crib, 5 acres, your own pine tree forest, no neighbors, surrounded by either corn field or conservation area, horse back riding trails, you wont be short of impressed when you see this listing in person. As you enter the property, you will be utterly astounded by the privacy and charm that is immediately apparent as you breach the properties rawed iron gate and pillars. Down a long row of trees will stand a massive historic barn that is undoubtedly the most well maintained barn I have ever seen and arguably the most beautiful. Having space to spare and no-one around this would make for a wonderful retreat! a Barn/home conversion, and great place to raise children or a place to retire and be at peace. The Ranch home has hints of mid century modern and would be a great investment or place to call your own. Schedule your appointment today and make sure to reach out to the co-listing agent for any questions. Please do not drive by this is by appointment only - Dogs on the premises that will bite!
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $590,000
