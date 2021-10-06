The elegant home boasts over 10,000 sf the first floor is 5351 sf but if that is not enough, the full walk out basement is an additional 5351 sf with double sided stone and brick fireplace, plumbed for a full bath and heated floors. It sits on 5.83 acres with privacy all around, rolling hills, oak trees, a natures paradise and an all brick exterior - Enjoy the ease of living in this spacious ranch home, there are views from every window, 4 large bedrooms which include a master suite with sitting room, 2 walk in closets, huge bath with walk in shower, double vanity & whirlpool tub, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have a Jack n Jill bath set up, the 4th bedroom has its own bath, wide hallways, a grand vaulted entry * living room with 2 story stone 2 sided fireplace, one side in the living room & one side in the office, additional 2 sided fireplace in the deep dig basement, picturesque views from every window, this home is simply wonderful. This is a short sale and will be sold "as is".
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
A 33-year-old Bloomfield man faces drug charges after he was found dazed and confused with heroin in his pocket at a Genoa City pizza place.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
If you were out on Geneva Lake on Saturday, Sept. 25, you would have caught a sight to behold –around 30 Streblow wooden boats flying across t…
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Equipment malfunction leads to false active shooter call, evacuation of students at Indian Trail Academy High School
- Updated
Active shooter protocols were initiated at Indian Trail Academy and High School Monday morning as the result of a false alarm, authorities reported.
Residents in the 262 area code in southeast Wisconsin will be required to dial 10 digits (area code + phone number) for all local calls starti…