4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $649,900

The elegant home boasts over 10,000 sf the first floor is 5351 sf but if that is not enough, the full walk out basement is an additional 5351 sf with double sided stone and brick fireplace, plumbed for a full bath and heated floors. It sits on 5.83 acres with privacy all around, rolling hills, oak trees, a natures paradise and an all brick exterior - Enjoy the ease of living in this spacious ranch home, there are views from every window, 4 large bedrooms which include a master suite with sitting room, 2 walk in closets, huge bath with walk in shower, double vanity & whirlpool tub, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have a Jack n Jill bath set up, the 4th bedroom has its own bath, wide hallways, a grand vaulted entry * living room with 2 story stone 2 sided fireplace, one side in the living room & one side in the office, additional 2 sided fireplace in the deep dig basement, picturesque views from every window, this home is simply wonderful. This is a short sale and will be sold "as is".