4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $790,000

Modern mid-century ranch style home nestled down a quiet dead-end road on 3.5 acres among majestic oak, walnut, cherry and shagbark hickory trees. The private circular driveway leads you up to the flagstone walkway and front porch where you will enter this home into a statement-making foyer. The modernly updated gourmet kitchen will be a pleasure to prepare meals and entertain family and friends. It boasts details such as glass front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including a Blue Star oven with gourmet cooktop and double oven, and recessed lighting to brighten the room. The mosaic tile backsplash perfectly accents the quartz countertops. You'll have the choice between sitting down for a quick meal at the enormous center island accented by pendant lights or gathering at the kitchen table with the LED lit custom-made wine rack as the focal point. The modern design of the kitchen is perfectly offset by the gorgeous stone wood-burning fireplace that gives the area a cozy feel. Sliders from the eating area take you out to the bright and breezy, fully enclosed sunroom overlooking the inground pool. On the other side of the fireplace, relax in the elegant great room with an equally beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace, beamed vaulted ceilings, and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home. Just steps away you will find the cozy living room with floor to ceiling picture windows and wood-burning stove to heat the space on those cold winter nights. Walls of picture windows and multiple sliding doors give you access to the spacious backyard and allow in lots of beautiful sunlight. Welcome to the luxurious master suite! Enter the walk-through closet appointed with three separate closets, each with sliding glass doors plus a walnut built-in dresser with vanity top, original to the home. In the bedroom are two more additional closets providing plenty of storage space for two. Indulge yourself in the spa-inspired palatial bathroom! It will take your breath away with its dual sinks and Italian mosaic tile backsplash, deep soaking tub and European style shower complete with rainfall, full body spray shower and heated floors. Just down the hall is a second bedroom with great backyard views. In the second wing of the home you will find a private bedroom with dual closets and private deck that is perfect for enjoying a peaceful morning cup of coffee. An updated full bath is conveniently located directly across the hallway. The fourth bedroom features a convenient en suite full bath. The bonus room can be made to fit your lifestyle needs and is great for a playroom, home gym, hobby room or personal studio. From the bonus room you have access to the backyard, utility/ storage room, the four-car heated garage and an upstairs apartment. The accommodating one-bedroom apartment has its own kitchen, bath, living room, storage closets and private entrance from the side of the home. This would be perfect for an au pair or long-term guests. The fenced backyard gives plenty of room to play in the natural, wooded surroundings. Spend your summers lounging in the exquisite, heated inground pool with its cascading waterfall. Dine alfresco or gather with family and friends beneath the stars on the expansive brick paver patio. Live the life of luxury, tucked away among the trees, yet only minutes away from shopping, commuter train and the Woodstock square and all it has to offer! Enjoy that increasingly rare quality of life that this home and the Woodstock community can offer you!