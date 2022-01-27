 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $90,000

4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $90,000

Fantastic 2-story home sitting on a large corner lot. Easily relax in any of the spacious bedrooms. Full basement with additional living space. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter top space. Large backyard great for enjoying the warmer months. Entire backyard fence is being removed. Lots of parking in the 1-car garage, driveway and street around the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular