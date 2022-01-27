Fantastic 2-story home sitting on a large corner lot. Easily relax in any of the spacious bedrooms. Full basement with additional living space. Large open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter top space. Large backyard great for enjoying the warmer months. Entire backyard fence is being removed. Lots of parking in the 1-car garage, driveway and street around the home.
4 Bedroom Home in Woodstock - $90,000
