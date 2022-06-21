 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

45h Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast held on June 18

Hundreds of people were in attendance to enjoy the food, listen to music, shop and so much more at the 45th annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast that was held on Saturday, June 18, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. The event included a bus ride to the Kylecrest dairy farm outside Elkhorn.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story