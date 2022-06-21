45h Annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast held on June 18

Hundreds of people were in attendance to enjoy the food, listen to music, shop and so much more at the 45th annual Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast that was held on Saturday, June 18, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. The event included a bus ride to the Kylecrest dairy farm outside Elkhorn.
