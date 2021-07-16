 Skip to main content
4th offense OWI

7/10/21 6:37 p.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Center St. at W. Main St. The driver, 38 year old Arika Nacole Bublavy, Lake Geneva, was issued citations for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration – 4th offense, operating while revoked – 4th offense and an IID violation. She was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on those offenses.

