5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $325,000

5 Bed/2 Bath Home On 1.8 Acres In Antioch With 1500 Sq Ft 2-Story Outbuilding~Being Sold 'AS IS' This Home Has So Much Potential~Situated On Almost 2 Wooded Acres The Main Level Offers Vinyl Flooring Throughout Most Rooms And Consists Of A Large Living Room, 2 Good Size Bedrooms And An Office Space~Large Open Concept Living Which Includes Kitchen With White Painted Cabinets, Large Island, Butcher Block Counter Tops And Walk In Pantry~Combination Family Room/Dining Room Has Large Stone/Slate Wood Burning Fireplace And 2 Sets of Sliders Leading Out to Large Deck~Full Bath On Main Level And 2 Staircases (Located In Front And Rear Of House) Lead To The 2nd Floor Which Includes Spacious Master Bedroom With W/I Closet, 2 Additional Bedrooms, Full Bath And Laundry Room~Home Offers Dual Zone Heating/Cooling~Garage/Unfinished Basement Boasts Tons Of Additional Storage~1500 Sq Ft Outbuilding With 2 Sets Of 8' Doors And 10' Plus Ceiling Heigth Is Insulated And Heated And Has A Finished 2nd Story/Office Space Adding An Additional 1500 Sq Ft Of Finished Space~Some Updates Recently Done Include Front Door, Sliding Doors, Vinyl Windows Throughout, Stone/Slate Fireplace, Vinyl Flooring On Main Level And Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout 2nd Level~New Roof On Outbuilding 2013 And New First Floor Bathroom 2015~Huge Paved Driveway And An Additional Storage Shed~Great Investment Opportunity~Bring Your Imagination, The Possiblities Are Endless!