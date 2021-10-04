Beautiful 5 Bed/3.5 Bath Home Being Offered In Much Sought After Heron Harbor Subdivision~With Over 3500 Sq Ft Of Living Space And Views Of Lake Tranquility, This Home Will Wow You From The Moment You Enter~Bright And Airy Is The Vibe As You Enter This Clean And Recently Updated Home~Spacious Living Room And Formal Dining Room Right Off Of The Kitchen~Kitchen Offers Custom Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Subway Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar And Table Area With French Door Leading Out To The Huge Deck With Gorgeous Lake Views~The Open Concept Flows Right Into The Family Room With Brick Wood Burning Fireplace Trimmed With Shiplap Accent Wall And An Abundance Of Natural Light Coming Through The Sliding Doors, Also Leading Out To The Deck~Good Size Laundry Room With Sink And Pantry Closet Conveniently Located Between These Two Rooms~Upstairs You Will Find A Large Master Bedroom With Double Door Entry, A Walk-In Closet, 2nd Closet And En Suite~Two Additional Good Size Bedrooms And A Full Bath Complete The Upper Level~The Finished Walk Out Basement Makes For A Great Additional Entertainment Space With Large Rec Room, New Vinyl Plank Flooring, 2 More Bedrooms (1 With It's Own Private Exterior Entrance), Full Bath And Plenty Of Additional Storage~Two Car Attached Garage, New Roof, Beautiful Landscaping And So Much More~Please See List Of Recent Updates Under Additional Information~Two Paths Leading To Lake Tranquility, This Could Be The One You've Been Searching For!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $334,900
