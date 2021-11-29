 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $359,900

Enjoy beautiful sunsets on Lake Tranquility in this amazing 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath lakefront home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Kitchen updated with center island, recessed lighting, custom backsplash, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and breakfast room. The family room features hardwood floors and an attractive brick fireplace with a gas starter. Fully finished walkout basement with wet bar great for family entertainment. Large deck and 2 1/2 car garage. Don't miss out!

