5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $360,000

Welcome to 40041 N Trevino Lane in Antioch! With over 3,988 sq. ft. This Solid Brick Ranch Home Filled with Natural Light Features 5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and Finished Basement! Main Level Has Open Floor Plan the Neutral Colors Throughout Featuring a Large Family Room with Skylights, Ceiling Fan with Light & Beautiful Hardwood/Carpet Floor, Dining Room with Hardwood Floor & Ceiling Fan with Light, Kitchen with Hardwood Floor, Abundant Wood Cabinets, Granite Counters (2017-$5,704), Gas Oven (2017), Dishwasher (2017), Microwave (2017), Refrigerator, Double Sink with Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Planning Desk, Eating Area with Table Space and Slider to Screened Porch, Laundry Room with White Washer/Dryer & Utility Sink, Master Suite with Neutral Carpet/Paint, Tray Ceiling with Fan/Light, Large Walk In Closet, Attached Bathroom with Laminate Floor, Double Sink Vanity with Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Standup Shower, 2 Additional Bedrooms with Large Closets, 2nd Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floor, Shower/Tub Combo and Vanity with Chrome Fixtures. Finished Basement has Neutral Carpet/Paint, Recessed Lighting, Built In Bookcases, 4th Bedroom with 2 Closets, 3rd Full Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floor and Shower/Tub Combo, Dry Bar, Dance Floor and Additional Storage! BONUS SPACE with Private Entrance has Flexible Living Area with 5th Bedroom and 4th Full Bathroom with Shower/Tub Combo! Deck! Concrete Driveway! Upgrade List: Screened Porch Ceiling Fan, 2 Ceiling Fans in Kitchen/Dining Room (2017-$189), 54" Ceiling Fan with Channel Side LED in Living Room (2019-$129), 52" Ceiling Fan with Channel Side LED in Master Bedroom (2019-$219), 2nd Bedroom Ceiling Fan with LED light, Levolor Custom Blinds/8 (2018-$700), 50 Gallon Water Heater (2017-$1,800), Gas Forced Air Furnace (2018-$4,000), Central A/C (2018-$2,440), Electronic Air Cleaner (2018-$460), Sump Pump with Battery Backup (2017-$900), Two Returned Air Runs/One Supply Run in Bathroom/Increase Heating/Cooling Flow in Basement ($900), Ejector Pump (2017-$640), 8 Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms (2017), Front Entry Door and Panels (2021-$3,192), Front Storm Door (2019-$295), Remodeled Master Bathroom (2019-$29,000), Toilet (2017-$249), Two Well Covers (2017-$390) & Basement Bedroom Well Escape Ladder (2017-$95). Conveniently Located Near Chain of Lakes Area & Charming Downtown Antioch! HOA Information attached under Additional Information. Highly Rated Emmons School! A Must See!!