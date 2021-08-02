5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $360,000

WELCOME HOME TO THIS CUSTOM DESIGNED 5 BED 3 1/2 BATH HOME WITH SPACE FOR EVERYONE. FIRST FLOOR WELCOMES YOU WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LIVING, DINING, KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM. 4 BEDROOMS ON 2ND LEVEL. MASTER FEATURES LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND LUXURY MASTER BATH! FINISHED BASEMENT WITH INLAW ARANGEMENT- BEDROOM AND FULL BATH- REC ROOM, AND BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED FOR AN EXERCISE ROOM OR DEN! AMAZING LOT THAT BACKS TO WOODS AND OPEN SPACE. VERY PRIVATE, PEACEFUL SCENIC! PAVER PATIO. NEW HVAC (2020)