Ready for lakefront living, then come check out this one today. Spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Family room off of the kitchen could also serve as dining room. Living room fills the back of this home with lots of windows for beautiful sunset views. Main floor bedroom, full bath, laundry and powder room complete the main level of this home. There's 4 additional bedrooms on the 2nd level. 3 car tandem garage with concrete pad next to garage. The Lakefront deck is where you will want to spend your summer days or head into the gazebo for bug free evenings. The pier with 2 boat lifts and 2 jet ski lifts are included with this home. Make your appointment today to visit this home. Property is being sold AS-IS.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $389,900
