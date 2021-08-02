WALK TO TOWN LOCATION + CLASSY DETAILS + CUSTOM QUALITY = YOUR NEW HOME! Beautiful brick elevation with unique open floor plan offers approx 4500 sq ft of living space. 5 BEDROOMS, 4.1 BATHROOMS, FULL FINISHED WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL WITH 10 FOOT CEILINGS. Main level also features grand ceiling heights & quality solid doors. KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES , walk in pantry, maple cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERS, island, desk area and butlers pantry that flows into formal dining room. SUNNY EATING AREA WITH SLIDING DOOR TO TIERED DECKS AND PRIVATE YARD. Spacious central living area has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and brick, gas starting fireplace. MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS TRAY CEILING, CEILING FAN AND DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS. MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES COMFORT HEIGHT VANITIES, SEPARATE SHOWER, DUAL SHOWER HEADS, CERAMIC FLOOR & STEP UP WHIRLPOOL TUB. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share the third full bathroom with tall vanity, spacious counter and private shower room. Bedroom #4 HAS VAULTED CEILING AND ITS OWN FULL BATHROOM. LOWER LEVEL HAS FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK, GAS FIREPLACE, FULL BATHROOM, 5TH BEDROOM, (COULD BE CONVENIENT IN LAW ARRANGEMENT OR LUCKY TEEN) exercise room , storage room not to mention recreation area with sliding door leading to GORGEOUS, PRIVATE 13 X 10 STONE PATIO OVERLOOKING NEIGHBORHOOD POND WITH RELAXING, FOUNTAIN VIEWS YOU'LL LOVE. Professionally landscaped yard and tandem 3 car + garage with STORAGE GALORE. Less than1/2 mile to Metra and centrally located between Chicago and Milwaukee. WALK TO TIM OSMOND SPORTS COMPLEX WITH PARK, GAZEBO, BASEBALL AND FOOTBALL FIELD. WELCOME HOME!
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,000
