5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $449,900

Do you need 2 home offices? This unique and spacious home has the perfect layout for optimum work at home situations.Country living and yet so close to town, shopping and schools. 5.2 acres with a 30x100 pole barn. 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This is a home that will accomodate so many lifestyles..in home office space, seperate quarters for in-laws or nanny, the possibilites are many.The kitchen overlooks the family room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace and opens out to a large deck. The seperate dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Entertain family and friends in the large living room. This 4320 sq. ft. home has a spacious lay-out, large rooms and lots of privacy. Large en suite primary bedroom has sliding glass doors to private deck overlooking picturesque back yard. All the bedrooms are spacious.The Lower Level has a large Recreation room with Fireplace, 5th bedroom and office plus slider to outside. A large office or "Bonus Room" is located on the second level. There is plenty of storage and space in this home!!The pole barn provides space for the hobbyist or collector of "big" toys. Add to this a large, attatched 3 car garage.Much to love here at a moderate price.