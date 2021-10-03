Do you need 2 home offices? This unique and spacious home has the perfect layout for optimum work at home situations.Country living and yet so close to town, shopping and schools. 5.2 acres with a 30x100 pole barn. 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This is a home that will accomodate so many lifestyles..in home office space, seperate quarters for in-laws or nanny, the possibilites are many.The kitchen overlooks the family room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace and opens out to a large deck. The seperate dining room is adjacent to the kitchen. Entertain family and friends in the large living room. This 4320 sq. ft. home has a spacious lay-out, large rooms and lots of privacy. Large en suite primary bedroom has sliding glass doors to private deck overlooking picturesque back yard. All the bedrooms are spacious.The Lower Level has a large Recreation room with Fireplace, 5th bedroom and office plus slider to outside. A large office or "Bonus Room" is located on the second level. There is plenty of storage and space in this home!!The pole barn provides space for the hobbyist or collector of "big" toys. Add to this a large, attatched 3 car garage.Much to love here at a moderate price.
5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Tony Evers signs contract for culvert replacement in Delavan.
WHITEWATER — A man has been charged after reportedly peeing on the lobby floor of a McDonald's in Whitewater.
WILLIAMS BAY — Geneva Lake General Store is now open at 88 N Walworth Ave., stocked with unique gifts and souvenirs sourced from local artists…
After last year's cancellation, Big Foot High School's homecoming parade is set to return this Friday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m.
- Updated
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.
October’s right around the corner, which means that Walworth County area’s Oktoberfest celebrations are coming up fast.
- Updated
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
Walworth County releases 2022 budget includes new homeless shelter funds, 911 texting, study of White River park barn
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston on Tuesday, authorities reported.
- Updated
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.