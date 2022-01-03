5 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $629,000

This stunning home is in a highly desired waterfront community on the Chain O' Lakes! A dramatic 2 story foyer welcomes you into this extremely spacious 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home. The formal dining room with custom wainscoting has French Doors that open to the front porch for indoor/outdoor dining experience and connects to the custom white kitchen with breakfast bar island, SS appliances and granite counters. Centrally located on the main floor is an even larger dining space with a wall of floor to ceiling windows to bring the light in for more entertaining! This expansive open space flows into the family room to relax by the fireplace during chilly evenings. The main level is graced with beautiful hardwood floors. Up the gorgeous staircase is the oversized main bedroom suite with luxury bath and sitting room. Three additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and hall bath are also up here. The finished lower level offers a recreation room, 5th bedroom, full bath and a built-in mini bar with sink. Newport Cove has it's own marina for "residents only" on Bluff Lake. You can lease a pier slip per season or purchase one. The piers have electric and water. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fabulous home in a unique Chain O' Lakes waterfront community!