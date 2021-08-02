Original owners! This home was custom designed and built, very high quality materials and craftsmanship! Very well maintained, newer high efficiency furnace and high efficiency water heaters! Very private setting on 5 beautifully landscaped acres, rolling topography, quiet Cul de sac location, Gazebo with water. Some of the features are solid cherry cabinets, walk in pantry, multiple french doors, Amish oak floors, two fireplaces, walkout lower level perfect for an in-law arrangement, Jack and Jill bedroom, bathroom, impressive master suite with balcony, ceiling fans in all main rooms except living room, convenient 2nd floor laundry room, skylights in four season room, multiple outside entertaining options, landscape lighting, oversize 3 1/2 car heated garage, 1st and 2nd floor ceilings are vaulted or trayed! Plenty of room for a pool, 2nd garage or pole barn! And much more. A must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Brighton - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BLOOMFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly dragging a woman down the road with his truck and punching another man in the face.
July 27, 2021, Richard Driehaus would have turned 79. In his memory, his family held a legacy firework display over the weekend to give back to the community he loved.
Crews responded to a water emergency on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. for what was later reported as a possible drowning.
Actor dons Reno 911 costume at Lake Geneva Walmart to help raise money money for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
WILLIAMS BAY — A car was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday morning after it rolled into the water.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man allegedly assaulted a woman at a playground and told her to “go to Mexico.”
Oxygen bar to offer cool drinks and relaxing atmosphere
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.