LOOK AT BARN VIDEO TOUR! Over 5000 sqft of livable space w/plenty of RUSTIC CHARM to call home! Main house set on gently sloping hill surrounded by views of majestic meadows and rolling hills. Unique newer custom built HUGE ''barn'' houses 2 first floor luxury apartments, 8 car garage w/lofted storage, gym & office. Unique & PRIVATE 30 ACRES of mature woods, trails & prairie grasses-plenty of room to explore. Perfect space for multi-family living or retreat! Chicken coop, screen porch, gazebo, greenhouse, workshop, wood-stove...too much to list. This one is a MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,075,000
In the home district of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Walmart is taking the City of Burlington to court to lower its property tax bill, which could end up costing other taxpayers $80,000 a year.